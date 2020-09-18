      Weather Alert

Wings Etc. Coaches Club 9-14-20 — Week 2 recap & Week 3 preview

Sep 18, 2020 @ 10:38am

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the Wings Etc. Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.

Week 2 has come to a close in the capital city and it was another exciting week in high school football across Topeka. This week we discussed the exciting outcomes from Week 2 and got ready for a huge slate of games in Week 3.

Last week’s games:

Seaman 28, Hayden 22
Shawnee Heights 29, Bonner Springs 22 (OT)
Lawrence 56, Washburn Rural 7
Topeka High, Topeka West, Highland Park – games canceled.

 

This week’s games:

Manhattan @ Hayden – Envista Credit Union Game of the Week
Seaman @ Junction City
Pittsburg @ Washburn Rural
Shawnee Heights @ Lansing
Topeka High, Topeka West, Highland Park – games canceled.

Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s Wings Etc. Coaches Club:

Seaman – Glenn O’Neil

Shawnee Heights – Jason Swift

Washburn Rural – Steve Buhler

Hayden – Bill Arnold

Topeka West – Ryan Kelly

Topeka High – Carlos Kelly

Highland Park – Mike Foristierre

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Shawnee County COVID-19 Restrictions Include Mandatory Masks