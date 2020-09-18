Wings Etc. Coaches Club 9-14-20 — Week 2 recap & Week 3 preview
Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the Wings Etc. Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.
Week 2 has come to a close in the capital city and it was another exciting week in high school football across Topeka. This week we discussed the exciting outcomes from Week 2 and got ready for a huge slate of games in Week 3.
Last week’s games:
Seaman 28, Hayden 22
Shawnee Heights 29, Bonner Springs 22 (OT)
Lawrence 56, Washburn Rural 7
Topeka High, Topeka West, Highland Park – games canceled.
This week’s games:
Manhattan @ Hayden – Envista Credit Union Game of the Week
Seaman @ Junction City
Pittsburg @ Washburn Rural
Shawnee Heights @ Lansing
Topeka High, Topeka West, Highland Park – games canceled.
Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s Wings Etc. Coaches Club:
Seaman – Glenn O’Neil
Shawnee Heights – Jason Swift
Washburn Rural – Steve Buhler
Hayden – Bill Arnold
Topeka West – Ryan Kelly
Topeka High – Carlos Kelly
Highland Park – Mike Foristierre