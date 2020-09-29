Wings Etc. Coaches Club 9-29-20 — Week 4 recap & Week 5 preview

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the Wings Etc. Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.
Due to the Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens game, this week’s edition of the Coaches Club aired on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Week 4 was the first week of the season in which all seven teams in the city saw the field, and a couple teams were able to come away with wins while several others played tight, competitive games. This week on the show we discussed last week’s slate and got ready for a busy and important Week 5 schedule
Last week’s results:
Junction City 34, Washburn Rural 30
Seaman 59, Topeka West 14
Hayden 49, Coffeyville 0
Manhattan 42, Topeka High 6
Emporia 30, Highland Park 8
Leavenworth 34, Shawnee Heights 3
This week’s games:
Manhattan @ Seaman – Envista Credit Union 580Preps Game of the Week
Junction City @ Topeka West (THURSDAY) – Special edition football coverage pres. by Envista Credit Union
Highland Park @ Topeka High
Washburn Rural @ Emporia
Basehor-Linwood @ Shawnee Heights
Osawatomie @ Hayden
Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s Wings Etc. Coaches Club:
Mike Foristierre – Highland Park
Carlos Kelly – Topeka High
Ryan Kelly – Topeka West
Glenn O’Neil – Seaman
Bill Arnold – Hayden
Steve Buhler – Washburn Rural
Jason Swift – Shawnee Heights