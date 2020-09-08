Wings Etc. Coaches Club 9-7-20 — Week 1 recap & Week 2 preview

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the Wings Etc. Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.
Seaman 42, Washburn Rural 8
Hayden 47, Emporia 7
Lawrence 53, Shawnee Heights 0
Topeka High, Topeka West, Highland Park – games canceled.
Hayden @ Seaman – Envista Credit Union Game of the Week
Bonner Springs @ Shawnee Heights
Washburn Rural vs Lawrence
Topeka High, Topeka West, Highland Park – games canceled.
Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s Wings Etc. Coaches Club:
Seaman – Glenn O’Neil
Hayden – Bill Arnold
Washburn Rural – Steve Buhler
Shawnee Heights – Jason Swift
Topeka West – Ryan Kelly
Highland Park – Mike Foristiere
Topeka High – Carlos Kelly