Wings Etc. Coaches Club 9-7-20 — Week 1 recap & Week 2 preview

Sep 8, 2020 @ 7:55am

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the Wings Etc. Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.

Last week’s games:

Seaman 42, Washburn Rural 8
Hayden 47, Emporia 7
Lawrence 53, Shawnee Heights 0
Topeka High, Topeka West, Highland Park – games canceled.

 

This week’s games:

Hayden @ Seaman – Envista Credit Union Game of the Week
Bonner Springs @ Shawnee Heights
Washburn Rural vs Lawrence
Topeka High, Topeka West, Highland Park – games canceled.

Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s Wings Etc. Coaches Club:

Seaman – Glenn O’Neil

Hayden – Bill Arnold

Washburn Rural – Steve Buhler

Shawnee Heights – Jason Swift

Topeka West – Ryan Kelly

Highland Park – Mike Foristiere

Topeka High – Carlos Kelly

