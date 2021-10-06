Winners Named At Kansas Championship Ranch Rodeo

By Frank J. Buchman
JLB Ranch of Grenola won the recent 2021 Kansas Championship Ranch Rodeo at Medicine Lodge.
Team members include Chris Potter, Jason Dierks, Luke Dierks, Sage Dierks, Chad Mast and Jud Koziol.
Second place team in the Working Ranch Cowboys Association sanctioned rodeo was Beachner Brothers Livestock and Mill Creek Cattle Company from Erie and Fort Scott.
Calvin Kendall, Caden Kendall, Cody Kendall, Gary Herrin, Coy Hyer and Marshall Hyer rode for the runner-up team.
Third place team honors when to Haywire Cattle Company of El Dorado. While the first two teams had already qualified, Haywire has now been invited to compete in the World Championship Ranch Rodeo, Amarillo, Texas, November 11-14.
Team Members for Haywire are Andy Jones, Callie Jones, Jake Peterson, Justin Peterson, Ryan Rhinehart, and Cameron Floyd.
Team placings in ranch bronc riding in order were Snyder Ranch/XIT, Beachner Brothers/Mill Creek, and Haywire.
Rankings in team penning were JLB Ranch, first; Haywire, second; and Beachner Brothers/Mill Creek, third.
Haywire won the branding event with Lonesome Pine Ranch second, and third went to Bachman Ranch/H Cross Cattle Company.
JLB Ranch won the wild cow milking followed in order by Haywire and Broken H/Nelson Angus.
Stray gathering was also won by JLB followed by Lonesome Pine, second, and Broken H/Nelson Angus, third.
