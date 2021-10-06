Winners Named At Ranch Rodeo In Council Grove

By Frank J. Buchman
Rezac Land & Livestock of Onaga won the 35th annual invitational ranch rodeo Sunday afternoon at Council Grove.
Fourteen teams of Flint Hills cowboys competed in the oldest continuous ranch rodeo sponsored by the Morris County Youth Rodeo Association.
Members of the winning team are Tyrel McClintock, Russell Rezac, Matt Rezac, and Corey Lundberg. Event placings included team roping, second; double mugging, second; steer branding, seventh; and team penning, seventh.
Second place team honors went to Lilley Performance Horses of Strong City. Riders were Josh Lilley, Kolby Boos, Cliff Hall and Ty Swiler.
Keith Cattle Company, Allen, was third represented by Justin Keith, Paul Blair, Zack Parkin and Clay Wilson.
Fourth place was Edwards/Hebb with Bailey Hebb, Bill Bankson, Colby Bankson and Vance Hill.
Bar Flying W Ranch, Council Grove, won the youth ranch rodeo Sunday morning. Team members were Mandy Wainwright, Macey Bolen, Jayden Patry and Ransom Tiffany.
