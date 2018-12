The new year is starting out great for someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Kansas.

The Kansas Lottery said Monday someone bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday’s Powerball drawing in south-central Kansas.

The winning ticket numbers were 12-42-51-53-62. The winner has 363 days to claim the prize.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $53 million, with a $32 million cash option.