Winter solstice still warm

The shortest day of the year won’t feel like it here, as the Winter Solstice arrives at 4:23 p.m.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and cool, with a high at 50.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 32.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 50.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 50.

