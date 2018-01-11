Winter storm affecting most of Kansas, stay home if you can

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE TOPEKA AREA THROUGH NOON

WINTER STORM WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST KANSAS INCLUDING ABILENE, JUNCTION CITY, AND MANHATTAN UNTIL NOON (We may experience brief blizzard conditions in this area with wind gusts to 45 mph)

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Rapidly deteriorating conditions this morning with a changeover from rain to freezing rain to snow. Up to 1” possible in Topeka with 2-5” or higher amounts in NC and parts of NE Kansas (just to our west). Temperatures falling into the upper teens by late this afternoon. Strong north winds 20-40 mph behind the front.

Tonight: Clearing. Low 9.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. High in the mid 20’s.

Saturday: High in the mid teens.