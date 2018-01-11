WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


18°F
Light Snow
Feels Like
Winds NW 23 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Snow Showers23°

Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy27°

Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy19°
12°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast33°
16°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy19°
-4°

Winter storm affecting most of Kansas, stay home if you can

by on January 11, 2018 at 6:08 AM (5 hours ago)

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE TOPEKA AREA THROUGH NOON
 
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST KANSAS INCLUDING ABILENE, JUNCTION CITY, AND MANHATTAN UNTIL NOON   (We may experience brief blizzard conditions in this area with wind gusts to 45 mph)
 
TOPEKA FORECAST
 
Today:   Rapidly deteriorating conditions this morning with a changeover from rain to freezing rain to snow.   Up to 1” possible in Topeka with 2-5” or higher amounts in NC and parts of NE Kansas (just to our west).   Temperatures falling into the upper teens by late this afternoon.   Strong north winds 20-40 mph behind the front.
 
Tonight:   Clearing.   Low 9.
 
Tomorrow:  Cloudy.   High in the mid 20’s.
 
Saturday:   High in the mid teens.