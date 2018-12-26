Winter storm will affect NW Kansas, says meteorologist Dan Holiday

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for portions of Northwest Kansas for tonight through the daylight hours on Thursday.

“Travelers are going to be experiencing something pretty strong,” said meteorologist Dan Holiday. “Especially in the northwest parts of the state and parts of Nebraska.”

The storm is still far enough out that weather models are not in complete agreement.

“This has forecasters scratching their head,” said Holiday. “One of them shows Goodland getting all the snow, another one showing Goodland getting about an inch and a half, which is nothing for them and showing a swath of about a foot of snow just to the southwest of areas like Hill City, Scott City, areas like that.”

If you were headed west for some skiing or other holiday-related travel, you might stay away from that area until Friday.

“We do think there’s going to be a pretty good chance of snow from west-central Kansas on up into, I would say just about Goodland and points east, said Holiday. Once you get to Hays, that’s where it really drops off.”

There is a possibility that portions of highways in Northwest Kansas could be closed at times at the height of the storm.