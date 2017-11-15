Winter Weather Awareness Day highlights driving dangers

Wednesday marked Winter Weather Awareness Day for the National Weather Service in Kansas. The theme this year as it has been the last few years was designed to let people know about the dangers of driving in ice and snow.

“You think about Kansas and the main hazard that comes to mind real quickly is tornadoes,” said Meteorologist Matt Wolters. “Kansas is kind of known for tornadoes, but it turns out that a lot more people die from driving accidents in snow and ice than from severe thunderstorms or tornadoes. Over the last 20 years, there have been more than 300 fatalities from driving accidents in winter weather, compared to about 37 fatalities from tornadoes.”

Though we haven’t had an incidence of winter weather yet, it’s important to know what the winter weather language is for watches and warnings.

“When we start to see the ingredients coming together a few days out, we’ll issue a Winter Storm Watch,” said Wolters. “Similar to a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Watch, a Winter Storm Watch means that we want people to kind of be aware of things. If you have plans for traveling, this is the time that maybe you want to consider alternate plans or changing your schedule to avoid the winter storm. Then we’ll issue Winter Storm advisories and Winter Storm Warnings once it becomes clear that the winter weather’s actually going to impact the area.”

If we get winter weather serious enough to warrant a Winter Storm Warning, that warning could save your life.

“The main message is to just stay at home,” said Wolters. “Stay off the roads. That allows the state and county officials to clear them off more quickly and you don’t have to risk your life and your family’s life to try and get someplace.”

For more information on Winter Weather Awareness Day, go to www.weather.gov/top/winterprepare.