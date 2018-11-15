Winter Weather Awareness Day still focusing on winter driving safety

Over 300 Kansans have been killed due to driving in bad weather over the past 20 years, which is why winter driving is the focus of the annual Winter Weather Awareness Day from the National Weather Service.

“The risks from weather-related incidents, it comes from driving in lousy weather,” said NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Chad Omitt. “It comes from driving in snow and ice and on wet roads. Those are actually much more likely to affect us, either through accidents or worse than anything else. It’s pretty amazing, when you look at the stats of how important it is to talk about ways to reduce your risk from driving in ice and snow.”

Over the same 20 years, just 37 Kansans have died as a result of tornadoes.

