Winter weather could impact travel Thursday, cold Friday night

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Light precipitation begins this morning, with occasional rain and snow and a high at 35.
Tonight: Light snow into this evening. We could see a couple of inches in isolated spots and a low at 25.
Tomorrow: Sunny, windy, with a high at 35.
Saturday: Breezy, with a high at 39.
Sunday: Light rain, with a high at 45.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Snow, mainly after 7am. Patchy fog before 11am, then patchy fog after 2pm, with a high near 34. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low at 24.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 34.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 42.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 44.