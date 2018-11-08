Winter weather could impact travel Thursday, cold Friday night

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Light precipitation begins this morning, with occasional rain and snow and a high at 35.

Tonight: Light snow into this evening. We could see a couple of inches in isolated spots and a low at 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy, with a high at 35.

Saturday: Breezy, with a high at 39.

Sunday: Light rain, with a high at 45.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Snow, mainly after 7am. Patchy fog before 11am, then patchy fog after 2pm, with a high near 34. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low at 24.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 34.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 42.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 44.