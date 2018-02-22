WIBW News Now!

Winter weather all day Thursday

by on February 22, 2018 at 6:42 AM

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for the Topeka area.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Freezing rain before 5pm, then rain showers likely. Cloudy, with a high at 33. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

Tonight: Drizzle, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low at 30.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 42.

Friday Night: A chance of drizzle, freezing drizzle, and sleet before 3am, then a chance of freezing drizzle between 3am and 5am, then a chance of drizzle after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 32.

Saturday: Rain likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 48.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A chance of freezing drizzle before noon, then a chance of freezing rain, mainly between noon and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high at 33. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low at 26.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 43.

Friday Night: A chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low at 30.

Saturday: Freezing rain likely before 8am, then rain likely between 8am and noon, then a chance of drizzle after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 45.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.