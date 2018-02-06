Winter weather could make for slick afternoon commute

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Topeka and points to the north across the state of Kansas. One to three inches of accumulation are possible. Listen to 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9 for details as the day progresses.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Snow likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high at 20. Wind chill values between -2 and 8. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight: Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low at 10. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 31.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 19.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 51.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Snow, mainly before 4pm. High at 19. Wind chill values as low as -1. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of snow before 8pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low at 8.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 34.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 22.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 54.