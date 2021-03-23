      Weather Alert

Winter Wheat Condition And Soil Moisture Continue to Improve in Kansas

Mar 23, 2021 @ 8:53am
Photo Courtesy of United Soybean Board

The rains and snows of the past couple of weeks continue to improve the condition of the state’s winter wheat crop and soil moisture conditions.

The latest estimates, from National Ag Statistics, estimates the Kansas wheat crop is rated 45 percent good to excellent, up seven points from last week, 34 fair and 21 percent poor to very poor.

Topsoil moisture is rated 83 percent adequate to surplus, up seven points from last week, and 17 percent short to very short. Subsoil moisture is rated 71 percent adequate to surplus, up six points from last week and 29 percent short to very short.

 

Source: National Agricultural Statistics Service

