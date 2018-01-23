Winter Wonderland raises over $200,000 for TARC

A reception was held on Monday night at TARC to announce the final numbers from Winter Wonderland, which lasted from November 22nd until December 31st.

“We were hopeful that we could make $200,000” said Sherry Lundry, Development Director for TARC. “We actually brought in $203,784.”

All of the money that was raised from the event will go back to TARC, which is an organization that serves individuals with developmental, intellectual and related disabilities.

“This was our highest year,” said Lundry. “Last year we raised $191,000 and we beat that by quite a bit this year so we were pretty excited.”

Lundry reported that a total of 12,442 cars and 108 buses rolled through Winter Wonderland at a $10 suggested donation rate.

“It’s a holiday tradition for the people that come through,” said Lundry. “There are new people who come as well. There was a lady from Finland who happened to be in Kansas and came out. It’s just phenomenal how many people come out and support what we do.”

The event was staffed mostly by volunteers from around the community.

“We had well over 600 volunteers helping by working the gate, helping set up, checking light bulbs and those kinds of things,” said Lundry. “Westar itself brought in almost 600 hours of volunteer time and over 100 employees alone.”

Lundry says the staff has already started planning for the next Winter Wonderland, which will run from November 21st through December 31st.