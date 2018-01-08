Winterization expert says stop airflow and insulate to save money before the next cold snap

As the weather warms back up for a few days, it might be a good time to see what you can do to make your home warmer for the next cold snap.

“You want to block any airflow that’s coming through your doors and windows,” said Winterization Expert Stacy Fitzgerald-Redd, the Director of Marketing and Communications for the North American Insulation Manufacturers Association. “The way that you do that is through weather stripping or caulking. Those are great products and they are available very affordably at your local hardware store or big box retail store.”

Most homeowners don’t have enough insulation in their attic spaces to keep the heat in, either.

“Up to 30 percent of your heat loss and energy loss is going to come through that attic space,” said Fitzgerald-Redd.

“Make sure that space is well insulated and that any cracks or crevices are filled with air sealing products. Then you want to measure your insulation to make sure you have enough in your home.”

If you have questions about how much insulation you should have in your home, you can find out at insulationinstitute.org.

“There’s great tips on there that tell you how to measure the insulation and how to determine how much insulation you need for where you live,” Fitzgerald-Redd said.

There is also a section for business owners for them to determine their insulation needs at insulationinstitute.org.