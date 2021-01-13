Wipes Sold at Hy-Vee Recalled
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ordered MJB Worldwide LLC and Hy-Vee Inc. to stop the sale and distribution of disinfectant wipes that EPA says are noncompliant with federal law, and may represent a danger to consumers.
The EPA issued orders requiring immediate termination of all distribution and sales of “Outlaw Germ Justice Disinfectant Wipes”, and prohibiting all future sales of the product at any Hy-Vee location in Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, and Nebraska.
After the EPA contacted MJB Worldwide in November of 2020 about an unregistered product, the company assured the Agency that it had recalled all Outlaw disinfectant products, and that any future production would be done within federal law.
However, early this month, an EPA inspector discovered a new version of Outlaw wipes available for sale at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Overland Park.
The inspector also identified that the product’s label described concentrations of chemicals that could cause severe eye and skin irritation if used improperly.