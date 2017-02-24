Witnesses say deadly Kansas shooting was racially motivated

A man accused of shooting two Indians in a crowded Olathe bar, killing one man and injuring two others in an attack that some witnesses said was racially motivated, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Authorities repeatedly declined at a Thursday news conference to say whether the shooting was a hate crime although local police said they were working with the FBI to investigate the case.

A bartender at Austins Bar and Grill said Adam Purinton used “racial slurs” before he started shooting Wednesday night as patrons were watching the KU-TCU basketball game on television.

Police say 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla died at an area hospital. They say 32-year-ol Alok Madasani and 24-year-old Ian Grillot were hospitalized and are in stable condition.