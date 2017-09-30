WIBW News Now!

Witnesses testify in triple homicide

by on September 30, 2017 at 7:23 AM (4 hours ago)

Witnesses have testified that three people were killed in a Kansas drug home over a rape allegation and that one of the suspects was forced to participate to save his life.

The details about the case were revealed during a preliminary hearing that ended Wednesday with a judge finding sufficient evidence for 19-year-old Shane Mays, 33-year-old Brian Flowers and 31-year-old Joseph Lowry to be tried on charges that include first-degree murder. Two other people also are charged in the killings.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that witness Richard Folsom testified that Mays was told he had to take part in the killings in March in Topeka to “dirty his hands.”

A detective testified that the violence stemmed from an unproven rape allegation against Leavitt.

