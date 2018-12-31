Witt Scores Career High as Ichabods Win Final Non-Conference Game of the Season

The Washburn Ichabod men’s basketball team wrapped up the 2018 calendar year and its non-conference basketball schedule with a 96-64 win over Avila improving to 9-2 on the season. The Ichabods will be back in action on Jan. 5 when they return to MIAA play at Emporia State.

The Ichabods led from start to finish over Avila who lost to Central Missouri 86-71 on Dec. 29. Washburn jumped out to an 11-3 lead in the first 3:29 of the game and would go on to a 54-33 lead at the halftime break. Washburn shot 51 percent from the field hitting 6 of 14 3-pointers in the opening stanza while holding Avila to 39 percent shooting.

In the second half, the Ichabods increased its lead to 33 points in the contest with 4:13 to go at 92-59 cruising to the win.

Sevon Witt scored a career-high 19 points pacing six Ichabods in double figures. Witt was six of six from the field hitting 7 of 11 from the free throw line as the Ichabods were 19 of 25 from the stripe overall. David Salach had 16 while Tyas Martin had 15 with a career-high nine rebounds. Will McKee and Javion Blake each scored 11 and Devyn Wilson scored 10. The game marked Blake’s 100th career start (in 100 games) at Washburn.

Brandon Phillips led Avila (1-10) with 16 points.

Washburn held a 49 to 25 advantage on the glass turning 15 offensive rebounds into 20 points and Washburn’s bench outscored the Eagles 40 to 13. Washburn also had an 18 to 2 margin in fast break points and 46 to 30 in points in the paint.

Washburn finished the game 52 percent from the field hitting 34 of 65 shots while holding the Eagles to 25 of 61 overall at 41 percent.