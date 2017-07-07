Wolf Creek attempted hack did not affect operations

Reports say an employee at a Kansas power plant was targeted in an attempt to hack into the computer system there.

Bloomberg News reported Friday that the Wolf Creek nuclear facility in Kansas was among at least a dozen U.S. power firms breached in the attack, but did not name its sources.

An official with the Nuclear Energy Institute, which works with all the utilities that operate nuclear plants in the United States, did not confirm the reporting, but spoke more generally about cyberattacks to the energy sector.

“We have been maintaining regular communications with the Department of Homeland Security and our other Federal partners, to maintain situational awareness, said Bill Gross with the Nuclear Energy Institute. “Every nuclear power plant is required by the Code of Federal Regulations to report to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission any cyber incident at their facility that did, or could affect their operational safety, security, or emergency response capabilities. We understand from the NRC, that they have received no such reports.”

A New York Times article said that individual industrial control engineers systems were targeted.

“The campaign has been impacting networks and systems that are outside the plants,” said Gross.

Generally, any external systems are separate from operations systems, which is the case at Wolf Creek.

Wolf Creek spokesperson Jenny Hageman told Reuters that “the operational computer systems are completely separate from the corporate network”.

Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran commented on those reports on Twitter Friday. Moran said that reports of cyberattacks on the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation in Burlington are “deeply concerning and a serious threat to national security”. Moran vowed to work with the proper authorities to “protect our critical infrastructure systems from cyberattacks”.

