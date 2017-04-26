Woman accused in Kansas triple killing facing gun charges

A woman already charged in connection with a triple killing in central Kansas now is accused in a federal indictment of providing a gun to a co-defendant.

The indictment returned Tuesday in Wichita accuses Myrta Rangel of four drug-related weapons counts and single counts of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction and of giving a firearm to a convicted felon.

The indictment alleges the 31-year-old Wichita woman gave a .40-caliber handgun to Jereme Nelson.

Rangel and Nelson are charged in Harvey County with one count of capital murder and three first-degree murder counts in last October’s shooting deaths of three people, ages 52, 37 and 33, at a rural home near Moundridge.

Federal online court records don’t show whether Rangel has an attorney.