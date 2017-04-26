WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


45°F
Overcast
Feels Like 39°
Winds NNW 12 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy57°
37°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain63°
50°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast65°
46°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Rain50°
41°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain49°
39°

Woman accused in Kansas triple killing facing gun charges

by on April 26, 2017 at 9:32 AM (2 hours ago)

A woman already charged in connection with a triple killing in central Kansas now is accused in a federal indictment of providing a gun to a co-defendant.

The indictment returned Tuesday in Wichita accuses Myrta Rangel of four drug-related weapons counts and single counts of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction and of giving a firearm to a convicted felon.

The indictment alleges the 31-year-old Wichita woman gave a .40-caliber handgun to Jereme Nelson.

Rangel and Nelson are charged in Harvey County with one count of capital murder and three first-degree murder counts in last October’s shooting deaths of three people, ages 52, 37 and 33, at a rural home near Moundridge.

Federal online court records don’t show whether Rangel has an attorney.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.