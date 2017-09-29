WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


77°F
Clear
Feels Like 77°
Winds Variable 7 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear79°
54°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy77°
57°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy79°
64°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy86°
68°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm85°
60°

Woman who accused KU basketball player of punching her now pleading guilty to battering him

by on September 29, 2017 at 4:51 PM (34 mins ago)

A woman who reported being punched and shoved by a former University of Kansas basketball player has now pleaded guilty to battering him.

Nineteen-year-old Saleeha Soofi alleged in December 2016 that former KU basketball player Carlton Bragg hit her while they were at a party. Bragg was charged with misdemeanor battery but the charges were dropped when surveillance video showed Soofi was the aggressor.

Soofi was granted diversion in June, which included abstaining from alcohol and recreational drugs. But she was charged later in the summer with driving under the influence, possessing a controlled substance and refusing a preliminary breath test.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Soofi pleaded guilty last week to the original battery charge. She was sentenced to six months of probation.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.