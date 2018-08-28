WIBW News Now!

Woman accused of driving car into Kansas River and killing 5-year-old daughter found competent to stand trial

by on August 28, 2018 at 4:33 PM (4 hours ago)

A woman accused of intentionally driving into the Kansas River with her children in the car will stand trial on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a mental evaluation of 26-year-old Scharron Dingledine, of Columbia, Missouri, found she was mentally competent to stand trial.  Dingledine made a brief video appearance in Douglas County District Court Tuesday to learn the results of the examination.  Her attorney, Carol Cline, said she would not contest the evaluation results.

She is accused of driving into the Kansas River near Lawrence in August, killing her 5-year-old daughter and critically injuring her 1-year-old son.  Children’s Mercy Hospital said Tuesday his condition has been upgraded to serious.

Dingledine’s next court appearance is October 2nd.  She remains in custody on $1 million bond.

