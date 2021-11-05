Woman Admits to Child’s Murder

A woman admitted to killing her boyfriend’s 3-year-old daughter whose body was found after her grandparents raised concerns about her safety.
Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 34, pleaded guilty in Wyandotte County District Court to second-degree murder, child abuse, and interference with law enforcement in the death of Olivia Ann Jansen.
An Amber Alert was issued for the Kansas City, Kansas, girl in July 2020 after her father, Howard Jansen III, reported that he awoke to find her gone and a door open.
Investigators found her body in a shallow grave in a wooded area about a mile away.
Court records show the girl had signs of physical abuse.
Her father also was charged with murder.
Olivia’s death led to calls for changes at the Kansas Department of Children and Families.
Information released by the agency shows it received two reports of alleged physical abuse involving Olivia in February 2020.