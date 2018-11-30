Woman arrested after fatal officer-involved shooting in Topeka

Authorities have arrested a woman who is accused of fleeing from law enforcement before a state trooper fatally shot a man who tried to help her.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the 29-year-old woman was booked into jail early Thursday. Authorities say she and another woman were in a car that fled from a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper Tuesday. The trooper called off the chase because of icy road conditions.

After the car stalled, 35-year-old Jarmane Dywane Logan pulled up in a sport utility vehicle and tried to pick up the two women. Authorities say that as a trooper and a Topeka police officer tried to intervene, they were dragged. Police say the trooper shot and killed Logan when he refused to stop. Both women then fled from the SUV.