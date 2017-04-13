Woman arrested, charged with shooting at man during argument in Central Topeka

Shots fired during a domestic dispute Wednesday night in central Topeka led to the arrest of a 35-year-old woman.

A watch commander says police had already been called to an apartment building in the 700 block of SW Polk at least once before the shooting occurred. Around 10:30 p.m., an officer was headed back to the area on a return call when he heard several gunshots.

A male victim at the scene told officers he was arguing with a woman who pulled out a gun and shot at him.

Police say the woman was in the parking lot of the apartment building when she opened fire. At least one bullet hit the building.

Additional officers were called in for backup and were able to locate the suspect, identified as Joyce Brown.

Brown was taken in for questioning before being booked in the Shawnee County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and firing a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

No one was injured during the incident.