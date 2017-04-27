Woman arrested after low-speed pursuit through downtown, east Topeka

Topeka police say a woman was arrested following a low-speed pursuit early Thursday day morning.

Lt. Steve Roth says around 1 a.m., officers were conducting a welfare check on the Topeka Boulevard Bridge when they were almost struck by a southbound white 2013 Ford Explorer.

“The front passenger side tire of Explorer was flat and they were driving on the rim,” said Roth. “The driver swerved over into the lane the officers were in, nearly striking them both.”

The driver swerved back into the left lane and missed the officers and other vehicles on the bridge.

Roth says the officers called in for back up as the Explorer continued south on Topeka Blvd.

The pursuit began when a nearby officer got behind the Explorer and attempted to pull it over. The driver led police on a chase through downtown Topeka and onto eastbound I-70.

Roth says the pursuit did not reach speeds any higher than 50 miles-per-hour.

The Explorer left I-70 at the Adams Street exit and headed south. The pursuit ended at SE 21st and Adams when the driver hit the median.

She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, DUI, open container and several other traffic charges.

Roth says there was another woman riding in the Explorer. It wasn’t immediately known whether she has been charged in connection with the pursuit.

No one was injured during the chase.

The suspects’ names have not yet been released.