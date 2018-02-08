WIBW News Now!

Woman arrested at Missouri hotel charged in Kansas killing

by on February 8, 2018 at 4:01 PM

A woman has been charged in a Kansas City, Kansas, stabbing death after she was arrested over the weekend following a disturbance at a Missouri hotel.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tara Treece of Kansas City, Kansas, is awaiting extradition to Wyandotte County where she is charged with second-degree murder and criminal use of a weapon.  Prosecutors say in a news release that she is accused of killing 32-year-old Megan Hernandez last month.

Treece was taken into custody Sunday at a Marshall, Missouri, hotel on suspicion of disturbing the peace.  Marshall police say officers were at the hotel waiting for a warrant when staff reported that Treece was “being violent in her room and throwing items into the walls.”  No attorney is listed for her in online court records.         

Photo courtesy of Saline County Sheriff’s Dept.                                                                                              

