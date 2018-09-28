Woman arrested on kidnapping charges

A kidnapping earlier this week resulted in a Friday morning arrest in Topeka.

Police were initially called on Tuesday to the intersection of SE Branner and Overton on a report of a domestic.

Officers located a male victim and determined that the victim had been kidnapped and then sprayed in the face with what was believed to be pepper spray. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect at various addresses and were unable to locate the individual that day.

Just after 3 a.m. Friday, officers located 33-year-old Isabel Rodriguez of Shawnee County and arrested her for Kidnapping, domestic battery and intimidation of a witness.

If you know more about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.