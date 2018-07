A Topeka woman is behind bars after robbing someone at gunpoint Friday night.

Thirty-four-year-old Samantha Rall is said to have taken a person’s money with a gun in the 1900 block of NW Topeka Boulevard around 9:20 Friday night. She’s been booked on charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

The victim was not hurt and the two did not know each other. If you know more about the case, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.