Woman arrives at hospital after being shot, injured while driving in east Topeka

Topeka police are searching for one or more suspects who shot and injured a woman while driving through east Topeka.

Lt. Andrew Beightel says a woman called 911 around 1:30 a.m. Monday to report she had been shot and was on her way to Stormont-Vail hospital.

Officers were dispatched to the hospital where the victim reported she was driving in the 1100 block of SE Golden when someone in a dark-colored SUV pulled up behind her and started shooting.

The woman was struck once and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Beightel says this is currently being investigated as a random incident, but cannot confirm nor dispel the possibility that it was connected to an altercation that happened prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.