Woman Attempts Bank Robbery

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman connected to a bank robbery in Kensington.
On Monday morning, a woman robbed the Farmers National Bank.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office found Jennie Aanenson, 51, of Agra, outside of the bank.
When questioned, Aanenson reported that she was forced by two men to rob the bank while armed with a bomb that was in her bag.
She also claimed that her infant daughter was abducted by the men, who left the area while she was inside the bank.
KBI agents concluded that no child was abducted, and that Aanenson does not have an infant daughter.
KHP’s Hazardous Devices Unit determined that the device was not a bomb.
Aanenson was arrested for suspected aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated criminal threat, and two counts of interference with law enforcement.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is expected to join the case so that federal charges can be considered.