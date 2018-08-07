Woman charged with driving car into Kansas River and killing one of her children will undergo mental evaluation

A woman charged with intentionally driving into the Kansas River, killing one of her children and injuring another, will undergo a mental evaluation.

An attorney for 26-year-old Scharron Dingledine, of Columbia, Missouri, said during a brief court hearing Tuesday that she wants an evaluation of Dingledine’s competency.

Dingledine is charged with first-degree murder after her car went into the river near Lawrence on Friday. She and her 1-year-old son survived but the body of her 5-year-old daughter, Amiyah Bradley, was pulled from the river on Saturday. Dingledine is also charged with attempted first-degree murder for injuring her son, who remains in intensive care.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Dingledine’s next hearing was scheduled for August 28th to allow time for an evaluation. Dingledine is being held on $1 million bond.