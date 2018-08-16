WIBW News Now!

Woman convicted of killing Wichita high school student sentenced to nearly six years in prison

August 16, 2018

A woman convicted of killing a Wichita high school student has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

Twenty-year-old Terasha Diane Presley-Dupree pleaded guilty in July to voluntary manslaughter and criminal discharge of a firearm in the October 2015 death of 18-year-old Debrylan Bell, who was shot at least six times while he sat in his car outside of Woodgate Apartments.

The Wichita Eagle reports witnesses reported Presley-Dupree and Dennis Saquan McGaugh III speeding away from the apartment complex after 20 to 30 rounds were fired into Bell’s car.  Bell was a senior at Wichita North High School.

McGaugh was sentenced in June to nearly six years in prison.  Prosecutors say Bell’s killing was not a random act but the exact motive remains unclear.

