WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


10°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like
Winds North 6 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy15°

Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear18°
12°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear33°
13°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy32°

Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy15°

Woman dies after crashing during U-turn attempt in northern Kansas

by on December 26, 2017 at 11:16 AM

Authorities say an Iowa woman died after a collision in northern Kansas.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, east of Woodruff on U.S. Highway 183, just south of the Nebraska state line.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Jolene Nikl was driving east and had pulled to the right to do a U-turn when her car was struck on the driver’s side by an eastbound semi-trailer.

The patrol says Nikl died at the scene.  Her two passengers were taken to a hospital.  The truck driver wasn’t injured.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.