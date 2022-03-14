Woman Faces Additional Charges

A Johnson County woman already charged in the death of her young son in a fire has been charged with attempting to intimidate in witness in the case.
Karlie Mae Phelps, 28, has been charged with violating a protective order and intimidation of a witness, both misdemeanors.
Her attorney entered not guilty pleas for her during a virtual court appearance, The Kansas City Star reported.
Phelps was charged in February with involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child after her son, who was born in 2020, died in a fire at her home in Shawnee last month.
The child’s father, Nicholas Ecker, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson in the case.
He also faces several charges involving domestic violence against Phelps this year.
Court records showed Ecker, who was barred from contacting Phelps after he was charged with domestic violence, was inside the home minutes before firefighters responded to the blaze.