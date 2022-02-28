Woman Faces Charges in Fatal House Fire

A Johnson County woman faces charges related to a house fire that killed a baby in suburban Kansas City, Kansas.
The Kansas City Star reported that 28-year-old Karlie Phelps was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child.
The child was born on 2020, court records show.
The case involves the death of a baby who died in a house fire February 13th in Shawnee, television station FOX4 reported.
Firefighters battling the flames found the child’s body inside the home.
Police later arrested 28-year-old Nicholas Adam Ecker, the father of the child, on charges of with first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and other crimes.
His next court appearance is March 31st.
The Shawnee Police Department and Shawnee Fire Department are conducting a joint investigation into the fire.