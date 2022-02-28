      Weather Alert

Woman Faces Charges in Fatal House Fire

Feb 28, 2022 @ 6:47am
Karlie Phelps Image: Johnson County Sheriff's Dept

A Johnson County woman faces charges related to a house fire that killed a baby in suburban Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reported that 28-year-old Karlie Phelps was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child.

The child was born on 2020, court records show.

The case involves the death of a baby who died in a house fire February 13th in Shawnee, television station FOX4 reported.

Firefighters battling the flames found the child’s body inside the home.

Police later arrested 28-year-old Nicholas Adam Ecker, the father of the child, on charges of with first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and other crimes.

His next court appearance is March 31st.

The Shawnee Police Department and Shawnee Fire Department are conducting a joint investigation into the fire.

You May Also Like
Life Of Comanche Battle Of Little Bighorn Survivor To Highlight Workshops During EquiFest Of Kansas
Kansas Law Blocked, State Won't Appeal
Jayhawks Wildcats
#5 Kansas Jayhawks hit triple digits, beat Kansas State Wildcats 102-83
Gasoline in Kansas: Cheaper Than Most
Bill To Ban "Sanctuary Cities" Introduced
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On