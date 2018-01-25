Woman fatally shot in Wichita neighborhood

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in a Wichita neighborhood.

KWCH-TV reports that police responded to the shooting early Thursday. Officers say someone from outside of the home shot at the 37-year-old woman who was inside. The woman died at the scene. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

Numerous shell casings were found outside the home. Police say they are talking to possible witnesses and neighbors but don’t have a suspect in custody. Investigators say they aren’t sure what led up to the shooting.