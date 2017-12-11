WIBW News Now!

Woman found dead at scene of Overland Park fire Monday

by on December 11, 2017 at 8:31 PM (2 hours ago)

An Overland Park woman was found dead at the scene of a fire Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the Fire Department, crews from Overland Park and Lenexa along with Johnson County Med-ACT responded to a fire call just after 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Overland Towers Apartments in the 8500 block of Farley.

There was a fire in a second story apartment. While crews went to work fighting the fire, additional crews evacuated the eight-story building which houses mainly elderly and low income residents. The victim is believed to be the resident of that unit. Also, two residents from other units were transported to area hospitals with minor smoke inhalation.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. The exact cause of the fire and the death are under investigation.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network.