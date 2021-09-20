Woman Found Guilty in “Carnival Mafia” Murder

A Texas woman has been convicted of capital murder for her role in the slayings of a Wichita couple who were killed after a carnival worker ordered their deaths as part of a fictitious carnival mafia.
A Barton County jury found Kimberley Younger, 57, guilty on charges of capital murder, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, solicitation to commit murder in the first degree, and theft.
She is one of several people convicted in the July 2018 deaths of Alfred and Pauline Carpenter, who were working as vendors at the Barton County fair.
Prosecutors have said the Carpenters were killed at the fair, and their bodies were taken to Arkansas, where they were buried in a national forest.
Four other people have been convicted in connection to the crimes.
Sentencing has been set for November 29th in Barton County.
The state is not seeking the death penalty, so the only authorized sentence is life without parole, the attorney general’s office said.