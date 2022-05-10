Woman Guilty of Insurance Fraud

A western Kansas woman has been sentenced to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution in connection with filing fraudulent insurance claims. W
Lace Morford, 41, of Sharon Springs, was sentenced on one count of insurance fraud, one count of unlawful use of a computer, one count of forgery, and one count of theft.
The judge sentenced Morford to make restitution in the amount of $17,942, pay a $500 fine, and spend 15 days in the county jail as a condition of her probation.
Investigators with the Kansas Insurance Department determined that Morford filed 15 invalid medical claims with her insurance carrier between June 2016 and May 2019.
Morford used computers and a computer network at her place of work to falsify medical records to support her claims filed with the insurance carrier.