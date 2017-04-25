Woman injured in east Topeka shooting, police searching for suspect

Police say one woman was injured and another is on the run following a shooting Tuesday in east Topeka.

Lt. Aaron Jones says police were called to the area of 25th and Michigan where they found the suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Jones says the shooting occurred in the 2800 block of SE Minnesota, about three blocks from where the victim was found.

Police have identified 29-year-old Kelsey Gowan as the suspect in the shooting. Gowan is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is five-feet, six-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Gowan was last seen fleeing the scene on a yellow motorcycle.

Jones says the circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation. He adds this incident is not related to the shooting that took place earlier Tuesday at nearby Paradise Plaza Town Homes.

Anyone with information on Gowan’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.