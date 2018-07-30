WIBW News Now!

Woman injured in Banjo’s Cafe crash dies

by on July 30, 2018 at 10:44 AM (36 mins ago)

An 80-year-old woman who was injured when a vehicle slammed into a Topeka cafe where she was sitting has died.

An obituary for Joyce Kasson says she died Saturday but doesn’t give a cause of death.

Kasson was injured Thursday when a sport-utility vehicle driven by 82-year-old Peggy Turner, of Topeka, crashed into Banjo’s Cafe.  She was taken to a hospital but the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said at the time her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the sheriff’s office is working with the hospital where Kasson died to determine if her death was linked to the accident.

Investigators say Turner was parking in front of the cafe when she unintentionally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake and her vehicle crashed through a window and into the restaurant.

