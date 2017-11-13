Woman injured in Lyon County crash dies at Topeka hospital

A northeast Kansas woman died Sunday in a Topeka hospital, one day after she was seriously injured in a crash in rural Lyon County.

Deputies and EMS responded around 3 a.m. Friday to the single-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Road 180, about 10 miles west of Emporia.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was westbound on the narrow county road when the driver lost control, went into a ditch and struck two trees. The truck came to rest against a third tree.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Dalton Johnson, of Chase County. Trista Smith, 28, of Chase County, was a passenger in the truck.

Both victims were taken by ambulance to Newman Regional Hospital in Emporia. Smith was later flown by helicopter to Stormont Vail Hospital.

Deputy Zachary Shafer with Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says Smith died Sunday from her injuries.

Neither victim was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Investigators are working to determine what caused the Johnson to lose control of the truck.