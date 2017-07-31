Woman injured in SE Topeka shooting

A weekend shooting in southeast Topeka sent a woman to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

According to a news release, officers reported hearing several gunshots in the area of SE 21st and Adams around 3 a.m. Sunday. Several 911 calls about the shooting came in around the same time from residents in the 2400 block of SE Minnesota.

Police say one of the callers stated that a woman had been struck by gunfire.

She was taken to a local hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the left leg.

Witnesses told police the shots were fired from a dark-colored passenger car.

No other suspect descriptions were given.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.