WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


65°F
Clear
Feels Like 65°
Winds North 0 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Mostly Cloudy82°
64°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy87°
65°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear88°
67°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm83°
59°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear79°
59°

Woman injured in SE Topeka shooting

by on July 31, 2017 at 4:31 AM (35 mins ago)

A weekend shooting in southeast Topeka sent a woman to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

According to a news release, officers reported hearing several gunshots in the area of SE 21st and Adams around 3 a.m. Sunday. Several 911 calls about the shooting came in around the same time from residents in the 2400 block of SE Minnesota.

Police say one of the callers stated that a woman had been struck by gunfire.

She was taken to a local hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the left leg.

Witnesses told police the shots were fired from a dark-colored passenger car.

No other suspect descriptions were given.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle