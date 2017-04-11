Woman jailed for decapitation death of ex-boyfriend’s 63-year-old mother

Wichita police say a woman has been jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder in the decapitation death her ex-boyfriend’s mother.

Lt Todd Ojile says the victim’s 9-year-old grandson was present when the attack occurred on Sunday afternoon. He grabbed his grandmother’s phone from her vehicle and called 911 while running from the home.

Ojile said during a media briefing the boy led officers to the home and told them his grandmother was being attacked inside the garage. Police entered the garage and found the woman’s decapitated body.

The victim was identified as 63-year-old Micki Davis.

The suspect, 35-year-old Rachel Hilyard, was found hiding inside the home.

Investigators learned Davis had taken her grandson to the house to pick up property belonging to her son. Shortly after they arrived, Hilyard began assaulting Davis.

Ojile says it’s unclear why Davis was attacked.

Hilyard was booked late Sunday night into the Sedgwick County Jail without bond. Prosecutors are expected to file formal charges this week.