Woman killed in Wichita while stopped for a funeral procession

by on February 20, 2018 at 2:57 PM (2 hours ago)

Wichita police say a 59-year-old woman died when a van hit the back of her vehicle after she stopped for a funeral procession.

Police on Tuesday identified the woman as Karen Capps.

Sgt. Troy Nedbalek said Capps had stopped her car Saturday in Wichita near a curb out of respect for the funeral procession.  A van slammed into her car and she died at the scene.

The Wichita Eagle reports police say Capps had stopped at an appropriate place.

The district attorney’s office is reviewing the case to determine if charges are warranted.

