Woman missing since blizzard found dead

A northern Kansas woman who had been missing since her car became stuck in a blizzard has been found dead.

Authorities said the body of 37-year-old Tanya Eshbaugh, of Cawker City, was found Tuesday in a field near Waconda Lake, about three miles from her car.

Mitchell County Sheriff Tony Perez told KAKE-TV that he thinks Eshbaugh got disoriented and didn’t know which way she was going when she left her car.

Eshbaugh called her work on Sunday to report that she couldn’t make it because of a blizzard and was turning around to go home. The search began when she didn’t show up for work on Monday.